Fall festivities highlight Indiana’s seasonal charm

Visit Indiana: Fall fun for everyone

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As fall approaches, Indiana offers a range of activities to see and embrace the season’s beauty.

Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler and Visit Indiana‘s Amy Howell discussed upcoming fall events.

The Nappanee Apple Festival will take place from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22, showcasing a variety of apple-themed activities.

Following that, the West Side Nut Club Festival is scheduled from Oct. 6 through Oct. 12. It features a range of entertainment and local vendors.

Additionally, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival will be held on Oct. 11.

For more information and to catch these updates, tune in to Great Day TV on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

