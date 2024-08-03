‘Great Day’: Threads of Compassion

Each and every week, "Great Day TV" shares information, entertainment and news you can use.

This week, “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler, joins News 8’s Fecilia Michelle along with Terri Stacy, long-time media personality and radio host at WIBC.

Together, Spitler and Stacy share the story of Threads of Compassion, a program through the Indiana Donor Network that crafts comfort shawls for families of organ or tissue donors after the donor’s death. Stacy says the group has helped countless families since it started in 2011.

Those interested in joining Threads of Compassion can visit their website and fill out the form, or email them at threads@INDonorNetwork.org

