‘Great Day TV’: 20th annual Run for Sound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Ellyn McCall, Interim CEO for Hear Indiana, to speak more on the organization and their mission to help kids who experience hearing loss.

“Hear Indiana is an organization that seeks to level the playing field for kids who have hearing loss, Indiana through listening and spoken language. So, we offer audiology, speech and language services, as well as school advocacy and family consultation services,” McCall said.

Watch the full interview to learn more.