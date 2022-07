Great Day TV

Great Day TV: American Dairy Association Indiana ice cream social

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heather Tallman, with Dairy Association and Patty Spitler joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the 33rd annual ice cream social.

The ice cream social will be held at Monument Circle on July 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sundae’s cost $4 and all proceeds will go to YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Watch the full interview for details about this event.