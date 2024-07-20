‘Great Day TV’: Dick Wolfsie and remembering Richard Simmons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment and news you can use.

This week, Dick Wolfsie, former News 8 reporter, and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler, join the show to remember the late fitness guru and icon, Richard Simmons.

Simmons died on July 13, two days after his 76th birthday. He died of natural causes, reports say.

Wolfsie shares an interview he had with Simmons while sitting in front of Wolfsie’s house with his dog, Barney. The two listened to and discussed Simmons’ “Sweatin’ to the Oldies 3,” where Simmons said he frequently hears from those who bought the album.

Simmons said he kept in touch with many people he’d met over the years, and called “50 to 100 overweight people a day” to encourage them.

Wolfsie tells his own story of friendship with Simmons after meeting him in Columbus, Ohio. He says his wife was skeptical of Simmons because “she didn’t think he was sincere.” But when they met Simmons in Columbus, his wife saw him “consoling a very overweight person, and she was crying, and he was holding her.”

“She changed her whole opinion about him,” Wolfsie said.

“He was real,” Spitler adds.

To hear more stories from Wolfsie and Spitler, watch the full video above!