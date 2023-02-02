Great Day TV

‘Great Day TV’: Discover an Indianapolis blacksmith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by reporter-photographer Barney Wood, who traveled to the community of Acton on Indy’s southeast side to meet a blacksmith who’s plying his trade in the digital age.

