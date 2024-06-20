Great Day TV: Flashes of Hope

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, News 8’s Dakari Turner and Patty Spitler share a story from veteran radio host Terri Stacy.

This story features Mark Watson, director of the Indianapolis chapter of Flashes of Hope, a non-profit organization that photographs children with cancer. Each family receives a set of 8×10, 5×7, a set of proofs, a DVD of images and an online gallery free of cost.

“I’ve been photographing children forever and this is a way to give back. It’s a really, really fulfilling because, you know, you’re doing this for the children and, we want to make them feel like they’re really special,” Watson said. We want to five them something to look forward to. You know, they have days of meds and doctors, and this is something totally different.”

For more information and details on upcoming events, please visit online at Flashes of Hope.org.