‘Great Day TV’: Former WISH-TV anchor gets inducted into Indiana Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by WISH’s own Patty Sweitzer and WISH Alumni Steve Sweitzer to talk about yet another WISH Alumni, Mark Patrick. Mark Patrick was just inducted into the Indiana Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame which are led by both Patty and Steve. Steve recalls Mark Patrick’s work ethic that kept him going for 10 years.

“Hardest working guy in TV, I had no idea until I did a ‘day in the life of’ I did a story starts at WNAP at six a.m. in the morning, Bob and Tom Show. Does a speaking tour in the morning Wish TV. Then another, Hoosier Lottery. Then back to Wish, then he went out covered a game, spoke at an event, and did the 11 p.m. news.” Steve said.

In a snippet of a feature story Patty Sweitzer made for the occasion Patrick also said, “Love me or hate me, you know my name.”

