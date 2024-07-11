Great Day TV: Hear Indiana gives hope for children with hearing loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment and news you can use.

This week, Ellyn McCall, CEO of Hear Indiana, joined News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins and Patty Spitler during Midday.

McCall’s son, Seth, was born Deaf and has been wearing cochlear implants since he was eight months old.

“He does everything. He works at a gym. He’s a coach. He plays lacrosse. He was class president. He does all the things, nothing slows him down,” McCall said.

His journey led McCall to working for Hear Indiana.

Hear Indiana is a nonprofit organization that creates equal opportunities for children with hearing loss through listening and spoken language.

The organization offers a variety of programs including a camp, educational conference and a fundraiser Run for Sound which takes place in October.

Also, Hear Indiana helps administer the Hearing Aid Assistance Program of Indiana, or HAPPI. This is a state run program that distributes hearing aids for reduced costs.

Oftentimes, hearing aids can cost up to $5,000; with the HAPPI program, hearing aids can cost $100 to $500 per ear.

Children ages 3 to 21 who have not graduated high school are eligible and can receive new hearing aids every three to five years.

For more information, visit Hear Indiana online.