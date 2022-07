Great Day TV

Great Day TV: Lieber State Recreation Area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Amy Howell, director of tourism with Visit Indiana and Patty Spitler joined News 8 Saturday to talk about Lieber State Recreation Area.

“Whatever you like, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, swimming, it’s there,” Howell said.

For Indiana state residents, entry to the park for an entire day cost $7.

Watch the full interview for details about this state park area.