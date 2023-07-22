‘Great Day TV’: Taps on the Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter, and videographer, to talk about a touching tribute for World War II veterans that is put on each Friday in downtown Martinsville.

“They do this Taps on the Square in downtown Martinsville every Friday night. So it’s put on by a group called, “The Spirit of 45,” and they kind of started out as like a tribute, a World War II veteran tribute, back in 2010,” Wood said.

Watch the full interview to learn more.