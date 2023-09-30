Search
‘Great Day TV’: The Barbie Girls Project

Great Day TV: Barbie Girls Project helping kids in crisis

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” is joined by “Great Day TV” reporter and WIBC icon Terri Stacy.

It’s been a summer for all things Barbie, and now the iconic doll is helping give back to young people impacted by poverty, trauma, and low self-esteem.

Stacy shares her meeting with Natasha, the founder of the “Barbie Girls Project,” which collects new and gently used Barbie dolls by holding toy drives, and then gifts them back to children in need.

Natasha shares with Stacy her passion behind the project, the project’s history, and more.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more!

