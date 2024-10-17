‘Great Day TV’ | ‘The Waiting Game’ details ABA-NBA merger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new film about basketball is a powerful documentary revealing an incredible battle between the NBA and the ABA. Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler joins the show, along with filmmaker Michael Hussain.

The Waiting Game is set for a world premiere on Friday, Oct. 18 at Newfields during the Heartland International Film Festival.

The documentary addresses crucial questions about the legacy of these athletes, and the ongoing fight for recognition and fairness in professional basketball.

Husain’s film not only follows the challenges of the past, but also explores the spirit of those who continue to advocate for the rights of former ABA players.

Viewers can catch a glimpse of this compelling story in the trailer, which promises an insightful look into the world of basketball and the personal narratives that shaped its history.

The Waiting Game is now being showcased by Heartland Films, aiming to engage audiences in a discussion about the impact of the ABA on the sport.

Tickets can be bought at https://tickets.heartlandfilm.org/welcome

