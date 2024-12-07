‘Great Day TV’: Talking The Toy Drop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest ‘Great Day TV’, host Patty Spitler was joined by broadcasting icon Terri Stacy to talk The Toy Drop.

If you’re having trouble finding the right gift for the holidays, check out The Toy Drop, a family-owned store run by Kim Gratz.

The Toy Drop buys, sells, and trades all kinds of toys, “This store is just such a piece of nostalgia,” Stacy said.

“The Toy Drop has everything when it comes to collectibles, vintage, and also even modern.”

The Toy Drop is located at 6025 Madison Ave.

To learn more about the The Toy Drop, watch the video above.