‘Great Day TV’: Warm Glow Candle Company

Great Day TV: Warm Glow Candle Company

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by the owner and founder of Warm Glow Candle Company, Jackie Carberry.

Located in Centerville, Indiana, Warm Glow offers a grand variety of decor, food, candles, and other sources of fun. Warm Glow can also be recognized as the giant candle-shaped store off Interstate 70 eastbound near the Indiana-Ohio border.

Carberry shares with Spitler key highlights of the store, the candle-making process, and the shop’s fall festival on Sept. 23 – 24.

“You’ve got to come out, there’s all kinds of things going on. We have about 80 to 100 vendors out on our grounds. We have wine sampling, we’ve got bounce houses, we have bands,” Canberry said. “There’s a lot of food. It’s an all-day event sort of experience.”

Follow Warm Glow’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and watch the full interview to learn more.

Jackie Canberry, Patty Spitler, and Stewie.
(WISH Photo)

