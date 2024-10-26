‘Great Day TV’: Weather apps – a key tool for vacation planning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers often face the challenge of unpredictable weather, which can significantly impact their vacation plans. To navigate this uncertainty, weather apps have become essential tools for planning trips.

Patty Spitler joined News 8 Saturday to discuss a segment on “Great Day TV” which emphasized the importance of staying informed about weather conditions while traveling.

Spitler highlighted the convenience of the apps. They not only provide current weather updates but also offer forecasts that can help travelers adjust their plans accordingly.

You can catch Great Day TV at 10 a.m. for more tips on planning the perfect getaway. Or watch the interview above to learn more!

You can also tune into Pet Pals TV every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV to get insights into enjoying time away with pets.