Simple trick helps you find your lost phone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever misplaced your iPhone or Android phone, only to find yourself scrambling to locate it? If you’ve ever been in this frustrating situation, there’s a simple solution that could save you time and stress.

Steve Sweitzer, a reporter for Great Day TV, shared an easy trick to help you find your phone, even when it’s on silent mode and the ringer is turned off.

Sweitzer said he overheard a conversation between two friends where one expressed frustration about his wife’s habit of keeping her phone on silent. When she lost her phone, they couldn’t hear it ring. However, the solution was simpler than they thought.

The trick works by using the “Find My” feature, which is available on both iPhones and Androids. If you have this feature activated, you can make your phone play a sound, even if the ringer is off.

For iPhone users, the feature can be turned on by going to the phone’s settings. From there, tap on your Apple ID at the top, scroll down to “Find My,” and make sure it’s activated. For Android users, the process is similar, with the feature available in the settings.

Once activated, you can use any internet browser to access the phone’s location and make it play a sound. To use this feature on an iPhone, simply log into your iCloud account at iCloud.com. After logging in, click on “Find My,” where you’ll see a list of all devices linked to your account. Select your phone, click “Play Sound,” and you’ll hear it ring, even if it’s in silent mode.

