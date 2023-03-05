Greenwood man arrested for scamming people through unfinished car repairs

(Photo Provided/Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.)

JOHNSON, COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Greenwood man who was wanted for several charges of fraud and theft has been arrested in Beaufort, North Carolina Sunday morning.

Police received several complaints from customers saying John Bragg II took hundreds and thousands of dollars for car repairs that he never completed.

Investigators say Bragg is waiting to be transferred to Johnson County. He also has warrants in Florida and West Virginia.