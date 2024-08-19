Achieving generational wellness: A path to lasting health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Balance Period, a wellness firm dedicated to closing the racial health gap and promoting generational wellness, is working to help people make lasting improvements in their lives.

Raymond Achille, founder and CEO of Balance Period, also known as “Recovery Ray,” joined News 8 for a discussion.

Achille elaborated on the concept of generational wellness, which he said was about focusing on wellness before it becomes an issue.

Achille launched Balance Period to help people incorporate sustainable health practices into their lives.

The company emphasizes mindfulness as a key component for improving mental and physical health.

Mindfulness practices, Achille explained using an example of a technique known as “box breathing,” can lead to significant improvements in overall wellness by reducing stress and enhancing emotional regulation.

Balance Period offers tools such as Mindful Moment Guides, which provide practical exercises to help users integrate mindfulness into their daily routines.

For more information about Balance Period, click here.