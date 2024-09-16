Asthma attacks, allergen flare ups hit ‘peak week’ in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana Department of Health, nearly 1-in-10 adults and 1-in-15 kids in Indiana live with asthma.

Doctors say the third week of September is “Asthma Peak Week,” typically when asthma episode numbers are at their worst. Indiana Department of Health says common asthma triggers are:

Allergens, such as pollen, pet hair or dander, and mold

Changes in weather

Chemical irritants

Pests such as cockroaches or dust mites

Exercise

Outdoor air pollutants

Respiratory infections such as common cold, flu, or COVID-19

Stress

Tobacco and wood smoke inhalation

Dr. Kristen Anderson is a pediatrician at Riley Children’s Health. She joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss why attacks and allergens flare up this time of year.

“Asthma is a disease of the airways that causes them to be more reactive to triggers, and this is the time of year that we start to see those triggers really increase,” Anderson said. “So, allergens, specifically ragweed and mold, are increased. We’re seeing more illnesses with kids back in school and then the weather changes. All of that leads to more asthma attacks.”

Anderson says childhood asthma is one of the primary causes of school absences.

“Schools will send kids home if they have cough congestion, fever or parents choose to keep them home. But also sometimes with asthma, they need more frequent albuterol treatments or they’re maybe breathing more difficult – so parents want to watch them at home. Or they’re missing school because they’re actually in the hospital being treated for their asthma,” Anderson said.

She says parents should take their kids to the hospital if there are any breathing concerns.

“Anything where they’re short of breath, they can’t talk in full sentences, you’re seeing those extra muscle uses – (like) they’re tugging by their neck or at their ribs – those would all be E.R. visits,” she said. “You could consider going to your regular doctor if they need more frequent albuterol or if they’re not responding to their albuterol or just you’re intervening and things aren’t getting better.”

If you or a loved one is diagnosed with asthma, Anderson suggests making an “Asthma Action Plan.”

“Lay out what you should be doing at each step of illness and especially as kids are getting worse you really want to prevent those hospitalizations and intervene earlier,” Anderson said.