Disability activist launches Tenderness Tour to help Hoosiers pay off medical debt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana disability activist is hitting the road to help Hoosiers eliminate their medical debt.

Richard Propes, founder of the Tenderness Tour, is launching a statewide event with a goal of raising $1 million to help those struggling with medical bills.

I spoke with Propes on Daybreak Monday morning to share his inspiring story and discuss his upcoming journey across Indiana.

“I started the Tenderness Tour in 1989 as a way of making a difference, largely for the Hoosier State,” Propes said. “It started as a kind of a personal healing journey.”

Propes says his current tour is inspired by his own battle with cancer. In late 2022, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which brought back memories of his own experiences with medical debt. Although he had insurance this time around, Propes says he was reminded of how easy it is for people to lose everything due to medical costs.

“I’ve been homeless twice because of my medical debt,” Propes said. “I came out of that cancer experience. I survived. I did well, and I thought I wanted to do something for Hoosiers because nobody should lose everything because of something like cancer or another chronic illness.”

The Tenderness Tour will run from Sept. 13-21, with Propes traveling approximately 150 miles across several Indiana trails.

The journey will include the Monon Trail, Nickel Plate Trail, Pumpkinvine Trail in Elkhart County, Cardinal Greenway in eastern Indiana, and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Along the way, Propes will make stops to meet with health organizations, city leaders, foundations, and media to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

“Here I am, one person. I’m not a millionaire. I’m kind of an ordinary guy, but one person can make a difference,” Propes said.

The goal is to raise $1 million to help Hoosiers pay off their medical debt. Propes encourages anyone interested in supporting the effort to visit TendernessTour.com, where his full itinerary is available, and donations can be made.

“There are a variety of ways to donate,” Propes said. “I also want to meet with people, talk to groups, churches, and nonprofits. It takes a village.”

Propes hopes his efforts will remind Hoosiers of the power of community and the importance of supporting one another in times of need.

“I’ve lived in Indiana my entire life. I find Hoosiers to be the most amazing people,” Propes said. “My first tour was 41 days and 1,000 miles alone, and Hoosiers were amazing in supporting it. I want to build a village that takes care of one another.”

Those interested in meeting Propes along the route or coordinating events can contact him via his website or social media platforms by searching for Richard Propes.

For more information on how to support the Tenderness Tour, click here.