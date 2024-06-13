Hey man, have you had your checkup?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June is Men’s Health Month, June 10 -16 is international Men’s Health Week, and Sunday is Father’s Day.

Thursday, on the Morning Checkup with Dr. Janel Gordon, Jeremy Jenkins and I discussed important considerations for men including recommended screening, health warning signs and symptoms and ways to improve overall health.

On average, men in the United States die nearly 6 years earlier than women and are at higher risk for heart disease, lung cancer, HIV and suicide. Per the CDC, men are more likely to smoke, drink in excess and put off regular medical checkups.

Routine screenings include mental health, colon cancer and sexual health. Some of these take place during an annual physical exam, along with comprehensive blood testing. If concerns arise outside of your regular physical, don’t hesitate to schedule an additional visit.

If you or a man in your life has been increasingly irritable, not sleeping well, drinking more alcohol and/or using illicit drugs, these could be signs of underlying depression and/or anxiety. Please share concerns with your doctor, consider therapy and/or call 988 (National Suicide & Crisis Line) for concerns.

With increasing stress, some men may experience intermittent chest pain. This should be evaluated immediately by a medical professional. Know the warning signs of a heart attack.

Excessive alcohol intake can increase your risk of many health disorders, including: high blood pressure, heart diseases such as enlarged heart and heart failure, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and colorectal cancer, among others.

Colon cancer rates have been increasing in recent years, especially due to increased consumption of alcohol, red meat, and processed meats such as sausage, bacon, and deli meat. Men should be screened starting at age 45. Black men, who are at increased risk of presenting with more advanced stages of disease, should be screened starting at age 40.

Many of the diseases that men are at increased risk for, worsen their sexual function. If a man finds himself being easily fatigued during the day, with exercise or sexual activity or having decreased sexual drive in general, testing for low testosterone may be needed in addition to routine blood tests.

Older men who have difficulty urinating may benefit from prostate evaluation. Prostate cancer screening is usually discussed on a case-by-case basis. Some men, such as African-Americans, are at increased risk and may consider getting screened earlier than their counterparts.

With increasing rates of sexually transmitted diseases, annual screening is recommended or anytime you have a new partner. Symptoms of infection include genital rash and discharge or burning with urinating. Regular condom use is advised.

Encourage the men in your life to get regular checkups and know their lifestyle, age, ethnic and family history risk factors.

Don’t feel ashamed when discussing concerns with your doctor. Do know that every concern may not be covered in one visit as we want to thoroughly evaluate you.

Lastly, take a walk with the man in your life and cook him a healthy brightly colored meal full of lots of fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats alongside a tall glass of water.