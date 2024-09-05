How to protect yourself and your family against COVID-19 this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With an increase in cases and hospitalizations over the summer COVID-19 is here to stay and an expected surge is likely in the coming months. Only 25% of US adults received vaccines last fall and vaccination is the best way to protect against serious illness due to COVID-19.

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available for this fall?

Moderna and Pfizer have updated their vaccines to protect against KP.2 variant. Novavax is expected to gain FDA authorization for their updated vaccine this year.

Who should be vaccinated this fall?

All Americans aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated unless recommended otherwise by your physician.

It is very important that the following individuals be vaccinated:

Never received a COVID-19 vaccine

Are ages 65 years and older

Are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions

Are living in a long-term care facility

Are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future.

If you recently had COVID-19, you can delay vaccination by 3 months unless you meet the following criteria:

Personal risk of severe COVID-19

Risk of COVID-19 in a family or household member or other close contact

Increased local levels of COVID-19 illness

Can you receive the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, it’s recommended that you get both shots at the same time prior to mid-October as it is expected that we’ll see a rise in infections from both viruses.

What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19?

You should stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medications. It is recommended that you continue to mask for at least 5 days after fever resolution, being mindful to distance from others. If symptoms don’t improve, please seek medical evaluation. Free testing supplies should be available later this month at www.COVIDtests.gov.

In addition to the above, proper handwashing, routine cleaning of the home, car and work areas as well as proper nutrition, physical activity and sleep, can help protect you and your family from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses this fall and winter. As always, please speak with your personal doctor, especially those with chronic medical conditions, regarding any additional steps that you should take.