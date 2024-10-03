How you can get free COVID-19 tests through the mail

Free iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests from the federal government sit on a U.S. Postal Service envelope after being delivered on Feb. 4, 2022. in San Anselmo, California. (Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — The federal government is offering free COVID-19 tests as the country prepares for more cases heading into the fall and winter.

Every U.S. household can order up to four free at-home tests by going to Covidtests.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233. Tests can be ordered through the end of the year.

If you need a test right away, you can buy one at a local pharmacy. You can also find low-cost or free COVID-19 tests at health centers or at an Increasing Community Access to Testing for COVID-19 location in your ZIP code.

The CDC lists Indiana as a state where cases are likely declining, according to the most recent data on Sept. 24 — but it also labeled the state’s COVID-19 viral activity as high based on wastewater testing. A community’s sewage can be tested for traces of the virus. Indiana’s wastewater dashboard reported 1,380 COVID-19 cases from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22.

A rapid antigen test can detect COVID-19 if you have been exposed. After swabbing your nose, wait about 30 minutes for the results. If you are positive, stay home until your symptoms improve and you do not have a fever. The CDC recommends masking, social distancing and additional testing for the next five days.

A single negative rapid test cannot rule out the possibility of COVID-19. The FDA recommends two negative tests for people who have symptoms or three negative tests for people who do not have symptoms, performed 48 hours apart.

You can report the result of your tests here to help public health agencies track local cases.

Mirror Indy reporter Mary Claire Molloy covers health. Reach her at 317-721-7648 or email maryclaire.molloy@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @mcmolloy7.