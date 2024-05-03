May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Primary brain tumors affect 90,000 individuals annually with almost 30% malignant (cancerous).

No screening exists for brain cancer with over 120 different types existing. Most brain cancers are actually spread from other parts of the body (secondary brain tumors), commonly from the breast, lung, colon, melanoma (skin), leukemia, and lymphoma (blood and lymph). Symptoms may mimic other medical conditions.

As a result, individuals may delay in seeking medical evaluation and receiving treatment.

Thursday on Daybreak, we discussed common symptoms associated with brain cancer and when to seek evaluation.

Symptoms include:

Dull, deep headache

Vision changes such as double vision

Dizziness

Vomiting

Seizures

Difficulty walking

Difficulty speaking

Confusion

Hearing changes

This list is not exhaustive and the severity of symptoms depends on the size and location of the brain tumor. Occurrence is more common in middle adult life but can occur at any age. Individuals with persistent symptoms should see a doctor for further evaluation.

Brain cancer is more common in males with three out of five affected individuals being male. Risk factors also include a history of radiation to the head and neck as well as occupational chemical exposure. Genetics only account for 5% of brain tumors.

Factors may play a role in increasing an individual’s risk of developing cancer. Eating whole food plant-based nutrition full of antioxidants and fiber, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, and minimizing stress are several ways to decrease your risk.