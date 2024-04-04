Morning Checkup: Allergy advice from WISH-TV’s Medical Expert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Like so many of us, WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon comes by her knowledge of allergies the hard way.

As a practicing physician, she certainly has professional knowledge and patient experience, but she fights her own sniffles, sneezes, and itchy eyes, too.

“All throughout the year,” she told us, shrugging off a stuffy nose to deliver a “Morning Checkup” segment on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Experts point out that what we often call “allergy season” actually spans parts of three seasons: late winter, spring, and early summer. For most, though, it hits hardest during spring blooms.

Dr. Gordon offered an unsolicited endorsement of the Storm Track 8 team. “If you are watching WISH-TV’s meteorologists, you can take into account what the weather is going to be like. We can note what the pollen count is.”

Dr. Gordon does not want people to hide from the season but acknowledges there are times when allergens may present too many challenges for those with the most sensitive systems.

“When the pollen counts are high, you may want to consider staying inside at that time,” she says. “If you do venture out, make sure that you immediately remove your clothes and shoes, leave them at the door, and then take a shower to really rid the body of pollen and other allergens.”

She recommends sufferers try saline rinse for sinuses before stepping up to medication. If you try medicine, she says a daily nasal spray should be a first step, with oral medications like Claritin or Zyrtec preferred over older treatments like Benadryl.

Dr. Gordon also urges everyone to remember that nature is not the only source of airborne irritants. She says the sniffling and sneezing can serve as a signal to cut down on pollution.

“Be mindful of when you’re not in the room, turning those lights off. If you have appliances that aren’t in use, go ahead and unplug those. I always recommend that people, and try to do it myself, group their errands together, so you’re not constantly getting in the car and leading to the pollution that we have,” she advises. “If you can walk or bike or carpool, that’s going to be even better as well.”