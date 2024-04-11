‘Morning Checkup:’ Types of cancers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “Morning Checkup” with WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon, scientists are looking for answers as to why some types of cancer are on the rise in younger adults.

Scientists now believe they have found the answer — biological aging.

Dr. Gordon says “Biological aging is the lifestyle factors, the stress, and even genetics that could cause a person’s biological age to be much older than their physical age. Another term you may have heard is weathering on the body.”

With the increased risks of contracting cancer — what is the most common worldwide?

“The common cancer that we are seeing worldwide is still lung cancer,” Gordon said. “It is also the leading cause of the deaths that we see worldwide.”

What are the biggest risk factors for developing the top cancers?

“Many people do know that smoking is still the leading risk factor for lung cancers. I’ll see patience and say well I had an uncle and he never smoked and he got lung cancer,” Gordan said. “There are still some lung cancers where smoking is not a risk factor, but for the majority smoking is the No. 1 risk factor.”

