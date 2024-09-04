New COVID-19 vaccines available; uninsured Americans face high costs

In June, the CDC recommended that everyone 6 months and older get both a Covid-19 shot and a flu shot this year. (Provided Photo/Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The latest COVID-19 vaccines are now available, but uninsured Americans may face significant costs due to the expiration of federal funding.

The federal program that previously covered vaccine costs for the uninsured and underinsured, known as the Federal Bridge Access Program, ended prematurely.

Originally set to expire in December, the program was cut short after Congress rescinded $6.1 billion in COVID-19 emergency spending to prevent a government shutdown.

Additionally, Congress blocked a Biden administration proposal to provide free immunizations.

As a result, the approximately 25 million Americans without health insurance will now have to pay up to $200 for each vaccine dose.

Pfizer and Moderna have indicated that free vaccines may be available through their patient assistance programs, but eligibility details remain unclear.

Private insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid will continue to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for their beneficiaries.