Report: Childhood immunization rates on global decline since pandemic

FILE - Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Jan. 25, 2022. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Childhood immunization rates are on a decline globally, a recent report from the World Health Organization revealed, along with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

The study highlights a drop in immunization rates during the pandemic, and recovery efforts are still lagging.

According to the report, global vaccination coverage stood at 84% in 2023 and 2022, a decrease from 86% reported in 2019.

Specifically, vaccinations for measles saw a significant decline, with only 83% of children worldwide receiving their first dose of the measles vaccine.

HealthDay, a distributor of health news in the industry, said the information was the “world’s largest dataset on immunization trends.” It noted the study looked at 14 diseases from 185 countries based on information from 2023. The study analyzed estimates using a third dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP3) vaccine as the global marker for immunization coverage.

The findings underscored challenges to maintaining essential vaccination services during a global health crisis.

The WHO and UNICEF emphasize the critical need for renewed efforts to ensure widespread access to vaccines and restore confidence in immunization programs worldwide.