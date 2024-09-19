September is World Alzheimer’s Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and it’s the perfect time to recognize the many people who care for friends or loved ones with the disease. One of those special people also happens to be a member of the WISH-TV family.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings is a caregiver for her father, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is characterized as those with the disease younger than 65.

Tara shared some of her experiences with Dr. Janel Gordon, WISH-TV Medical Expert, during Thursday’s Morning Checkup.

She shared with Dr. Gordon a simple “clock test” she gave her father. To give the test, you ask your loved one to draw a time, like 3:15.

Here’s what her father drew:

This is when she knew her father had begun to lose his cognitive function.

Tara also saw early signs like mood changes and financial problems.

“My dad was always had a fiery spirit. I noticed he became much more mellow and would start to distance himself from hard conversations. He also started bouncing checks, which was a huge red flag.”

Tara explains that because her father was so young when he starting exhibiting symptoms, his doctors weren’t convinced he had Alzheimer’s.

“He was sent to therapists to try and figure out if he was depressed. Finally, after months of doctor’s visits, the therapist gave an evaluation that my father was not depressed and felt like this was more of a neurological problem.”

Tara says communication between doctors is key to getting the correct diagnosis.

“You have to be your loved ones advocate. Push for communication, push for answers. If you don’t feel like something is right, keeping searching until you get the right answers.”

Get the facts about Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder affecting memory, thinking and language skills. It is the most common type of dementia, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

In 2023, as many as 6.7 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease and this is predicted to double by 2060. Another 5 to 7 million adults have mild cognitive impairment.

The annual cost of care for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia will be $360 billion in 2024, up $15 billion from a year ago. Caregivers spend 31 hours a week with individuals affected by Alzheimer’s dementia.

The need is so extensive that President Biden’s administration expanded an already existing Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program this summer, GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience Model), improving in home care, relieving caregivers and incentivizing participating physicians and clinics.

Risk factors:

Age (more commonly it appears after age 60 but it may appear prior to that)

Female

History of moderate or severe head injury

Heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity

Smoking

Immediate family member with Alzheimer’s disease (familial early-onset Alzheimer’s disease makes up less than 1% of cases)

Engaging in minimal physical, mental, or social activities

Lower level of education

Research suggests up to 40% of dementia cases can be prevented through lifestyle changes.

Early symptoms:

Minor memory problems such as forgetting recent conversations, events or the names of places.

Late symptoms:

Confusion, disorientation and getting lost in familiar places

Difficulty planning or making decisions

Speech and language problems

Difficulty performing self-care activities such as bathing and eating

Difficulty moving around without assistance

Stress and distress

Hallucinations (visual and auditory)

Delusions

Changes in mood

Causes:

Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be caused by the buildup of amyloid and tau proteins in the brain, forming tiny structures called plaques and tangles.

Treatment:

There have been several drugs on the market for years targeting symptoms but in more recent years, two medications have entered the market targeting the amyloid plaques in the brain. The most recent drug being Lilly’s Kisunla, approved for those with mild impairment and proven plaques on PET scan.

Do know that dementia is not the only cause of memory problems. Depression, stress, medications or other health problems may cause memory problems. If you are concerned for yourself or a family member, please schedule a visit today.

