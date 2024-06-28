Should you still take a daily baby aspirin?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For many years, medical doctors recommended daily aspirin for adults to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

This recommendation dates back to the 1990s; however, in 2019, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommended against the daily use of aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke in adults without previous blood vessel blockage, heart attack, or stroke.

This updated guideline is due to the increased risk of bleeding. Despite the change in recommendations, about 30% of U.S. adults without cardiovascular disease are still using low-dose aspirin, per a recent CDC study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine Journal.

Taking aspirin may increase your risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and hemorrhagic stroke as well as excessive bleeding during and after dental and medical procedures. This risk is increased in individuals who drink alcohol regularly, especially in excess as well as in individuals taking some medications like statins, plavix, and blood thinners, among others. Risk is highest in those 60 years old and older. Tell your doctor if you are using it or discuss with your doctor if you believe you should.

For adults 40-59 years old, with a 10% or greater 10-year risk of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke, the decision to take aspirin should be made on a case-by-case basis, using risk stratification per the United States Preventive Services Task Force. Though, the benefit is small. For adults 60 years old and older, the recommendation is to not take aspirin for primary prevention of heart attack or stroke.

In lieu of taking aspirin, adults can stop or never start smoking, drink alcohol in moderation or not at all, lose weight if needed, exercise, and eat healthy foods like lean protein, minimal saturated fat, no trans fat, whole grains, and lots of vegetables and fruit. For those with high cholesterol and blood pressure, keep those numbers controlled. For those who have had a heart attack or stroke, their health care providers may want them to take aspirin to help prevent another event (secondary prevention).

Lastly, make sure that your primary care physician and cardiologist are aware of any medications, vitamins, or supplements you are taking.