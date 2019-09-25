Hispanic Heritage Month: Carniceria Guanajuato offers Mexican flavors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In business for more than 10 years, grocery store and restaurant Carniceria Guanajuato strives to mimic what you would see in Mexico, from produce to meat and even snacks and spices.

“Everything we do it is thinking about where we come from. We try to do exactly the same,” said Lucerro Parra, manager of the store on the northwest side.

Parra told News 8 the store gets fresh fruits and vegetables from Mexico every week.

While they specialize in Mexican cuisine, they carry unique items from other countries as well.

“I really think that it is cool to have all of this because it makes us feel like home,” Parra said.

One of their most unique sections in the store is the meat.

“Mexican chorizo, Mexican sausage, wow, very good. The steak and chicken, very good I like it very much,” said one man who often shops at the store.

“They come to try the food, first of all, because they want to taste the authentic Mexican taste,” Parra said.

The restaurant is a hidden gem in the back corner of the grocery store, but it provides a flavor that many say you can’t find anywhere else.

“The food is great, the service is always good, and it is kind of off the beaten path,” says one customer.

“I think they appeal to a lot of different audiences. There is something here that I think everyone would like to have to eat,” says another customer.

