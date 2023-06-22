Search
Dónde ver los espectáculos de fuegos artificiales de 2023 en el centro de Indiana

An undated view of fireworks at the Rockville Lake Park Independence Day Celebration near Rockville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Parke County Convention & Visitors Commission)
by: Gregg Montgomery & Camila Fernandez
(WISH) — El Día de la Independencia se acerca y habrá espectáculos con fuegos artificiales y uno con drones en todo el centro de Indiana.

La puesta del sol durante los próximos días será alrededor de las 9:16 p.m., así que espere que estos espectáculos comiencen después de esa hora. Algunos espectáculos requieren la compra de entradas. Muchos eventos han agregado eventos antes de los espectáculos nocturnos. Los enlaces del evento tienen detalles.

JUNE 23

JUNE 24

JUNE 30

JULY 1

JULY 2

JULY 3

JULY 4

JULY 8

JULY 15

¿Quieres hacer una corrección o agregar otro evento con fuegos artificiales? Envíe un correo electrónico a gregg.montgomery@wishtv.com.

