Falleció el cantante argentino Leo Dan, creador de éxitos románticos

Argentine artist Leopoldo Dante Tevez, better known as Leo Dan, gestures during a press conference in Mexico City on May 27, 2019. Argentine singer and songwriter Leo Dan, popular since the 1960s in Latin America and author of romantic hymns such as "Como te extraño mi amor" (How I miss you, my love), died on January 1, 2025, at the age of 82, his official account on social networks informed. (Photo by EDGAR NEGRETE/AFP via Getty Images)