La misión para limpiar uno de los ríos más contaminados de Centroamérica

View of plastic bottles in the polluted waters of Las Vacas River, in Chinautla, Guatemala, on June 8, 2022, where the Dutch NGO The Ocean Cleanup will install The Interceptor, a giant metal fence to catch thousands of tons of plastic garbage. - The Dutch NGO The Ocean Cleanup seeks to trap thousands of tons of plastic that each year flow into the Caribbean Sea generated from the capital of Guatemala by the Las Vacas River, a tributary of the extensive Motagua River, the promoter of the project Boyan Slat, reported on Wednesday. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)