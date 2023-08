Lionel Messi y el Inter Miami logran una remontada milagrosa para avanzar a la final de la US Open Cup

Fans of Argentine football player Lionel Messi pose for a photo while waiting for his arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 11, 2023, ahead of Messi's debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami. Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday ahead of putting the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, ESPN television footage showed. Inter Miami announced July 7, 2023, it will hold a presentation event called 'The Unveil' on July 16 at its home stadium. Messi said last month that he was moving to the MLS club after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to run out. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)