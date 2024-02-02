Meet the newscaster in drag making LGBTQ+ history in Mexican television
MEXICO CITY (AP) — From its inception, the newscast La Verdrag was meant to radically transform the way the LGBTQ+ community are viewed in Mexican society.
First broadcast in October, the program goes against the grain in a highly “macho” country where nearly 4 in every 5 people identify as Catholic.
By stepping out under the glow of the studio lights, its host, Guillermo Barraza, has sought to push the boundaries of society in a place where both LGBTQ+ people and journalists are violently targeted. And Barraza is doing it at a moment when the issue has roared back into the public discourse with the violent death of one of the very guests on his show.