Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma announces Indianapolis concert date

After selling out 53 shows in 2023 and winning a Grammy for his album "Genesis," global music sensation Peso Pluma is bringing his 2024 arena tour to Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After selling out 53 shows in 2023 and winning a Grammy for his album “Genesis,” Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma is coming to Indianapolis.

Peso Pluma’s”Exodo” tour includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 31.

Fans will be treated to a fully reimagined set design and setlist featuring his live band, Live Nation said Tuesday.

The “Exodo” tour kicks off May 28 at Chicago’s Suenos Festival and includes stops in in Milwaukee, Detroit, Nashville, and Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. at livenation.com.

An exclusive presale opportunity for Citi cardmembers starts at 12 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday.

