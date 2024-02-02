Roberto Clemente exhibit honoring the late Pirates player makes stop in Miami

Camilo Otero, 9, tries to answer questions about the life of late Major League Baseball player Roberto Clemente, as kids from the Marlins Nike RBI youth sports program visit a traveling exhibit titled "3000," in a nod to Clemente's 3000 career hits, at Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park in Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The tribute to the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder will be on display at the park during baseball's Caribbean Series, which runs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI (AP) — Some of Roberto Clemente’s most impactful career and life moments are on display at the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot Park.

A traveling exhibit titled “3,000” — a nod to the day on Sept. 30, 1972, that the late Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder became the first Latin American-born major league player with 3,000 hits — stopped at the Caribbean Series held at the Marlins’ home ballpark.

The collection, curated by Dennis Rivera-Pichardo, who is director of photography at the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, consists of 10 bright yellow modules depicting photos of Clemente’s life.