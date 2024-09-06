Celebration of Mexican heritage kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and this year, Lafayette, Indiana, will host a special event celebrating Mexican heritage.

The inaugural Mexico en el Corazón will take place Friday evening, highlighting Mexico’s rich traditions and vibrant culture.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to give insights into the event.

According to Heredia, Mexico en el Corazón is designed to strengthen community ties by offering an opportunity to explore and appreciate Mexican culture.

The event promises a folklore extravaganza, featuring cultural music and dance. examples, Heredia said, including Ballet Folklórico Mosaicos and Indy Folklore Academy.

The celebration not only emphasizes Mexican traditions but also fosters a shared cultural experience, allowing attendees to learn about and connect with other cultures, Heredia said.

Mexico en el Corazón begins at 6 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. 6th St. in Lafayette.