Mariachi Sol Jalisciense performs for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of Mexican Independence Day, which will be observed throughout the weekend. Pavel Polanco Safadit, a local International Latin Jazz Pianist, introduced the Indianapolis-based mariachi band, Mariachi Sol Jalisciense, calling them “one of the best and biggest Mariachi bands in Indianapolis.”

Pavel explained the historical significance of “El Grito,” a key part of Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations. “El Grito means ‘the cry,’ and it refers to the Cry of Dolores in 1810, when Mexicans sought to end Spanish rule, achieve racial equality, and distribute land,” he said. He likened the celebrations to the Fourth of July in the U.S., adding, “It’s a party, but bigger, and it lasts all day long, starting the night of the 15th and going through the 16th.”

During the broadcast, Pavel also highlighted the differences between the two instruments commonly used in mariachi music. “This one is called the Vihuela, which provides the high-pitched guitar sound and rhythmic pattern,” he said, while pointing out the Guitarrón, which produces the bassline.

The segment concluded with a live performance by Mariachi Sol Jalisciense, showcasing the festive and vibrant atmosphere of mariachi music, which Pavel described as “fun and full of energy.” The band performed a traditional song as the hosts expressed their appreciation for the performance.