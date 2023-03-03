How to keep your pets safe during Pet Poison Prevention Month

March is Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month. Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals is in the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with tips on how to keep your curious pets out of harm’s way.

The Pet Poison Helpline lists the most common pet toxins reported in Indiana:

DOGS & CATS

Chocolate 17.8% of calls Lily plants 12.3% of calls

Grapes/Raisins 6.3% of calls Chocolate 5.5% of calls

Xylitol 4.4% of calls Antidepressants/Anti Anxiety meds 5.0% of calls

Bromethalin 4.0% of calls Vitamin D3 supplement 2.6% of calls

Ibuprofen 3.6% of calls Ibuprofen 2.4% of calls

Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661) or Pet Poison Control (888-426-4435)