Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How to keep your pets safe during Pet Poison Prevention Month

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

March is Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month. Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals is in the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with tips on how to keep your curious pets out of harm’s way.

The Pet Poison Helpline lists the most common pet toxins reported in Indiana:

DOGS & CATS 

  • Chocolate 17.8% of calls Lily plants 12.3% of calls 
  • Grapes/Raisins 6.3% of calls Chocolate 5.5% of calls 
  • Xylitol 4.4% of calls Antidepressants/Anti Anxiety meds 5.0% of calls
  • Bromethalin 4.0% of calls Vitamin D3 supplement 2.6% of calls 
  • Ibuprofen 3.6% of calls Ibuprofen 2.4% of calls 

Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661) or Pet Poison Control (888-426-4435)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Graeter’s Ice Cream releases minty fresh new flavor
Life.Style.Live! /
Heartland Film previews Best of Fest
Life.Style.Live! /
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with PF Chang’s
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Frozen,’ ‘MAMMA MIA!’ and three more shows coming to Broadway in Indianapolis
Life.Style.Live! /