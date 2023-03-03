IMPD asking for help to find missing 60-year-old man

Search
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 60-year-old George Lewis who was last seen in the 1600 block of N. Shadeland Ave. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police asked for the public’s help Friday to find a missing 60-year-old man who has dementia.

George Lewis was last seen Thursday near the intersection of East 16th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the city’s east side.

Lewis was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

