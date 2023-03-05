IMPD: Man shot while walking to gas station; second man found dead in car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man was shot while walking to a gas station and another man was found dead inside a car on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the 3700 block of West Washington Street. That’s at a gas station on a corner at the intersection of West Washington Street and Holt Road.

IMPD says the man told them he was walking toward the gas station when he was shot at.

After further investigation, police found another man dead inside a vehicle close by. IMPD believes the two shootings are connected.

No additional details have been provided.