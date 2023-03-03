Indiana tops 200 flu deaths this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has now topped 200 flu deaths for this season, The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.

Indiana has recorded 217 flu deaths in the season that began in October.

The state added 41 deaths to the official count for a total of 217 for the 2022-23 flu season.

It marks the first time the state has recorded more than 200 flu deaths in a season since 2017-2018.

The newly announced deaths date back as far as mid-December.

Thirteen counties have recorded at least 5 flu deaths, including 32 in Indianapolis and Marion County.

Other central Indiana counties with five or more deaths include Hamilton, Johnson, Bartholomew and Grant counties.