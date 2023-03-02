Indiana dashboard adds 86 COVID-19 deaths, 8,897 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,897 on Tuesday from 24,811 on Feb. 14. That’s an increase of 86.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,194 on Tuesday from 1,187 on Feb. 14. That’s an increase of seven.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,047,622 on Tuesday from 2,038,725 on Feb. 14. That’s an increase of 8,897.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 64 hospital admissions and 305 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,859,061 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 858,046 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,800,621 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 675,660,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,874,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.