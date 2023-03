Indiana Grown: Voil’s Family Wagyu

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Voil’s Family Wagyu owner, Vicki Voils.

Wagyu is a Japanese breed of beef cattle. Voils explained the nutritional benefits of Wagyu and how she incorporates it into the farm’s produce. She also brought in a tasty snack fresh from the farm!

Please enjoy the full video above to learn more!