Indiana sheriff's deputy dies after falling ill during training

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy who joined the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in December died after becoming ill during training Thursday afternoon, the sheriff says.

Deputy Asson Hacker was 33 years old. He died after being taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says Hacker loss consciousness while participating in training.

The sheriff said in a news release, “Additional details will be released in the coming days. We ask for patience during this difficult period for our Office.”

