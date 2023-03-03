Search
Indiana State Police investigating inmate death at Rush County Jail

by: Jay Adkins
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday morning, Rush County Sheriff Allen Rice requested that the Indiana State Police conduct an investigation into the death of a Rush County Jail inmate.

The Indiana State Police conducting the investigation is normal practice when a death occurs inside a correctional facility.

The investigation began before 1:00 a.m. when a female inmate was found unresponsive in the jail. The inmate was located and given immediate medical care, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate was identified as 45-year-old Michele Britt.

Britt was serving time for public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

