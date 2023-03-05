Indianapolis City-County Council proposing pet sales ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On March 6, the Indianapolis City-County Council will vote to ban pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

Some big box stores only sell pets from shelters or rescues.

Erin Huang, the former state director for the Humane Society, said, “There are still some outliers in the industry that continue to sell puppies and kittens that are sourced from massive breeders and brokers that are maybe shipped across state lines.”

Huang asked Indianapolis City-County Councilor John Barth to propose the measure.

“If Proposal 57 is passed by the Indianapolis City-County Council, Indianapolis will join over 440 localities, including 13 Indiana cities in halting the sale of commercially raised dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. With this initiative, our city will join an effort that has already shrunk the demand for puppy mills,” Barth said.

“You’re talking about taking away puppies from their mothers at 7 to 8 weeks of age, which is not recommended, and then shipping them in trucks in close proximity to other puppies and they have these weakened immune systems,” Huang said.

If passed, the law would take effect May 1 for pet stores that opened after September 1, 2021, and stores that opened before that date have until May 1, 2025, to comply.

The council is trying to pass the ordinance before legislators pass Senate Bill 134.

The measure passed the senate last month. It would prevent municipalities from banning pet stores from dogs, cats and rabbits. The measure still needs house approval.